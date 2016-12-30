LOS ANGELES—A 89-year old woman was killed on Thursday, December 29, when she drove her car off an overpass onto the 110 Freeway, reported Los Angeles Fire Department Spokesperson Margaret Stewart. The Cadillac sedan rammed through a guard rail onto the 110 Freeway at approximately 3:58 a.m.

The accident occurred in the Westlake District, just north of Third Street. The vehicle struck several cars upon impact causing multiple collisions. No information was divulged on injuries sustained by other motorists or passengers involved.

The accident forced a temporary closure of the Harbor Freeway’s northbound lanes during the morning. A SigAlert was issued regarding the crash at 4:19 a.m. Officials from the Los Angeles Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to remove the driver’s body from the vehicle and the lanes were cleared by 8:07 a.m., indicated the California Highway Patrol. The northbound off-ramp was temporarily closed while California Department of Transportation crews repaired the damaged guardrail; it was re-opened to motorists by 11 a.m..

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. According to reports, the victim has been identified as Barbara Hazely, who was on her way to a dialysis appointment when the crash occurred. Hazely’s family informed CBS Los Angeles that Hazely refused to give up driving.

Written By Brenna Winkle and Donald Roberts