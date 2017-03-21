MALIBU—A woman was struck by a vehicle on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Saturday, March 18.

The crash took place on PCH near Busch Drive at Zuma Beach at 11:55 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman, identified as 55-year-old Germaine Lathouwers of Van Nuys, was taken to a local hospital to be treated. According to the coroner’s office, the victim later died from injuries sustained on Sunday, March 19. Her gender was originally reported as a male by a sheriff’s deputy.

According to reports, this was the second fatality on PCH near Busch in the past 2 years. In 2016, a homeless man was struck and killed when he attempted to jaywalk to get to a liquor store.

Two others have died on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu in March 2017. A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a vehicle at Leo Carillo Beach on March 4 and another man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on near Decker Canyon Road on March 6.