WOODLAND HILLS— Renowned hairstylist was found dead at his Woodland Hills home on Monday.

“On January 23, 2017, around 5 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the 5000 block of Queen Victoria Road for a “Hemorrhaging” radio call,” said the Los Angeles Police Department in a statement.

Fabio Sementelli, 49, was treated by paramedics at the scene, but was later pronounced dead.

According to the LAPD, paramedics contacted officers from the Topanga Division because they found the circumstances surrounding the death rather suspicious.

Detectives found Sementelli to have multiple stab wounds to his neck and upper torso. They also discovered that his car, a 2008, Black Porsche Carrera 911 with paper plates, was missing.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, Sementelli’s wife and daughter were the first to discover him at their Woodland Hill’s home.

Craig Smith, Sementelli’s next door neighbor of 10 years, was home when Sementelli’s body was discovered.

“I heard the screaming. I heard them upset on the deck. I thought he had fallen and hurt his head,” Smith. told Los Angeles Daily News. “From what I hear it was horrible.”

The LAPD stated there are no suspects at this time.

If anyone has any information about this crime, please call Detective Steve Castro, of the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide Division, at (818) 374-1925 or call (877)527-3247, during non-business hours or weekends.