SANTA MONICA—The city-owned Woodlawn Cemetery, Mortuary and Mausoleum will celebrate the opening of its new sustainable and natural section of burial plots, “Eternal Meadow,” on Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, butterfly release, and schedule full of activities according to a press release.

“Eternal Meadow offers families an eco-friendly burial option,” said Dean Kubani, Assistant Director of Public Works and Chief Sustainability Officer.

Eternal Meadow was designed with California-native wild flowers, plants and grasses. It is a “green burial,” meaning, it provides nourishment to the plant life surrounding it, and reduces environmental damage, as no toxic chemicals, metals, or cement vaults are used – the body is buried in a wooden casket or organic shroud.

The $125,000 project, which will provide space for 450 plots as well as additional cremated remains, recently earned Woodlawn certification from the Green Burial Council, a nonprofit organization that sets the standards for the practice, making it the second-ever local cemetery in Southern California with sanctioned green burial. Green burial costs at Woodlawn will be approximately $13,000, compared to about $9,000 for a standard burial.

Mayor Pro Tem Gleam Davis and other city officials will join Woodlawn staff for the grand-opening. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, there will be a Living History Tour open to the public, where costumed guides will portray notable women and men interred at Woodlawn, and share their contributions to culture, history and society.

Other activities scheduled throughout the day include: movies in the Mausoleum, eco-themed crafts and event booths, and a photography exhibit produced by students of the Santa Monica College Photography Department.

Visitors can use Lines 7, Rapid 7 and 41 of the Big Blue Bus to reach Woodlawn, which is located north of Pico Boulevard between 14th and 17th streets. For those requiring assistance, shuttle service inside the cemetery will be provided. Light refreshments will be served, and food will be available for purchase from Los Tamaleros and Churros Don Abel, according to the press release.

Parking for the event will be available at Santa Monica College’s Lot Four at 16th Street and Pico Boulevard. The event is free, and the visitors can RSVP on Facebook. For information, contact 310-458-8717 or visit http://www.woodlawnsm.com.