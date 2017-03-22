HOLLYWOOD—Well, the biggest accolade in daytime television has been unveiled. The nominees for the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominees were announced on Wednesday, May 22. Leading the pack of all contenders is the CBS soap “The Young and the Restless” with a total of 25 nominations including Outstanding Daytime Drama Series. Followed close behind with nominations was the CBS soap “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

There were surprises people. Once again Maurice Benard was overlooked in the Lead Actor race for his work on “General Hospital,” as was Eric McCook for his work on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” However, the biggest omission that I can’t wrap my mind around is Kristin Alfonso in the Lead Actress race for her work on “Days of Our Lives.”

Alfonso’s work on the NBC soap was epic in the past year, and it should not have been overlooked. Another surprise was the omission of Obba Babatunde in the Outstanding Supporting Actor race for his work on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” A partial list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Outstanding Drama Series

-“The Bold and the Beautiful”

-“General Hospital”

-“Days of Our Lives”

-“The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

-Peter Bergman “The Young and the Restless”

-Billy Flynn “Days of Our Lives”

-Vincent Irizarry “Days of Our Lives”

-Kristoff St. John “The Young and the Restless”

-Scott Clifton “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

-Nancy Lee Grahn “General Hospital”

-Laura Wright “General Hospital”

-Jess Walton “The Young and the Restless”

-Heather Tom “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-Gina Tognoni “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

-John Aniston “Days of Our Lives”

-Chad Duell “General Hospital”

-Steve Burton “The Young and the Restless”

-James Reynolds “Days of Our Lives”

-Jeffrey Vincent Parisse “General Hospital”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

-Finola Hughes “General Hospital”

-Kate Mansi “Days of Our Lives”

-Anna Maria Horsford “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-Kelly Sullivan “The Young and the Restless”

-Stacy Haiduk “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

-Bryan Craig “General Hospital”

-Tequan Richmond “General Hospital”

-Pierson Fode “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-James Lastovi “Days of Our Lives”

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

-Alyivia Alyn Lind “The Young and the Restless”

-Chloe Lanier “General Hospital”

-Hunter King “The Young and the Restless”

-Reign Edwards “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-Lexi Ainsworth “General Hospital”

The 44th Daytime Emmy awards will be handed out on Sunday, April 30 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. A host for the ceremony has not been announced.