STUDIO CITY—Actor Zachary Levi, best known for starring in the TV series “Chuck,” has listed his two-story Studio City home for $1.399 million.

The home, built in 1952, has been remodeled with upgrades to the hardwood floors, lighting and contemporary hardware and fixtures. The master bedroom has sliding doors that lead to a deck with a retractable awning. The gallery-style kitchen and four bathrooms have also been modernized.

The living room includes a fireplace and a breakfast nook. According to the Los Angeles Times, the home has 2,235 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and a library/office. The home has a patio outside, spa and fire pit that sits in the yard. The garage features two levels of flex space.

According to public records, Levi purchased the home in 2004 for $875,000. Michael Okun of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Levi, 36, previously starred as Chuck Bartowski on the spy-comedy series “Chuck,” which ran for five seasons. He also starred in the miniseries “Heroes Reborn” and the short-lived series, “Telenovela.” He is currently voicing in the animated show “Tangled: The Series.”