WASHINGTON, CA—On Wednesday, December 21 at 1:30 a.m., Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats revealed details of an omnibus bill, with a message that it has to be passed in order for them to see their families for the holidays. We are in the midst of Hanukkah and have only 4 days to Christmas, which leaves very little time to pass legislation.

America is in a crisis, coming out of a year of daily riots and a two-year pandemic with the highest inflation in 40 years, where the homeless is rampant, millions are crossing the borders by the thousands daily, crime is out of control, citizens are in constant danger leaving their home, and gasoline is between $5 and $7 per gallon yet this bulky 4,155 page barely aids the urgency of our gloomy situation.

The bill decides to spend $400 billion which is half a trillion dollars to build a new office for the FBI than to focus on taking the homeless off the street or provide medical care for someone who has no money to pay the high premiums of Obama Care.

According to United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, there are more than half a million people experiencing homelessness. If this bill redirected naming a trail after Michelle Obama (at a price tag of 3.5 million) they could house every homeless person in America for 2 years in a reasonable home or hotel room.

As arrogant as Nancy Pelosi appeared in a viral video, showcasing her eating a $9 premium pint of ice cream in front of her $25,000 refrigerator in her multi-million-dollar mansion overlooking the bay in San Francisco with her own private security. She is the one pushing everyone to sign a reckless bill that authorizes a change of name which would rename the San Francisco federal building at 90 7th Street after herself.

More spending such as:

$3,500,000.00 for Michelle Obama Hiking Trail in Georgia.

$2,000,000.00 for a wax museum in Baltimore

$3,000,000.00 to LGBTQ museum in New York

$400,000,000,000,000.00 for a new FBI headquarters

$3,000,000.00 to make highways more bee friendly

$500,000,000.00 for family planning, which basically means abortions

$1,000,000.00 to homeless in Los Angeles to stay in hotels

$200,000,000.00 on gender equity fund with some help to Pakistan for this issue.

$8,600,000.00 for gender advisement programs

$100,000,000.00 for environmental justice.

$2,000,000.00 improving coordination in NY mayors office

$410,000,000.00 goes to borders for Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt (not USA)

$500,000,000.00 goes to Fauci in NIH to fight racism

$45,000,000,000,000.00 to Ukraine and a Ukraine independence park in Washington

names federal building after Nancy Pelosi.

In case you cannot figure out how much that is…that is $400 BILLION for a new FBI headquarters. The FBI is able to hire 80 agents to monitor your social media on just one platform and are now getting a new headquarters.

Billions go to Ukraine and a Ukraine independence park in Washington. This provides the homeless more places to sleep as it does not seem to be on their agenda to help people who has to sleep on the sidewalk.

They want to spend $8.6 million to make sure everyone uses the right pronouns while people are dying on the cold sidewalks through the nights.

Half a trillion dollars to fight racism under Fauci? What is wrong with them where they need $500 million dollars to show simple respect.

Pay attention, this is your money they are spending.