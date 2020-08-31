CHICAGO— Five people were shot on the afternoon of August 30 outside of Lume’s Pancake House, one fatally.

The incident was reported to happen at 116th and Western Avenue around 1:30 P.M. where patrons of the eatery were shot while dining outside. Police reported that shots were fired by a suspect in a white SUV. Witnesses reported that around 20 shots were fired.

CPD suspect that the male victim, aged 31, who died on scene was the intended target. A 43-year-old woman sustained multiple injuries to the abdomen and buttocks while a second woman and man, both 32, were shot in the thighs. A third woman, 30, suffered wounds in her foot and was transferred to Little Company of Mary Hospital. The police reported all victims were stabilized at the scene and the others were taken to the Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for further examination.

There have yet to be any suspects apprehended and the department continues investigating the crime. They ask the public to send any information they may have on the incident to @CPDTIP.COM.