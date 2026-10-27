CALIFORNIA—Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department on October 21 from the Los Commercial Crimes Division – Cargo Theft Task Force, in collaboration with the Burlington Northern & Santa Fe (BNSF) Police, Union Pacific Railroad Police, Alameda Belt Line Police, Los Angeles Port Police, Los Angeles World Airport Police, Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office – Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the 21000 block of Nordoff Street.

The warrant came after a controlled purchase of stolen Brooks/Disney collaborative shoes were discovered being sold on eBay, which led detectives to a business called DesignerDeals4Less. A search of the business resulted in the recovery of $1 million in stolen BNSF Railroad train property, which included Brooks shoes, Hoka shoes, New Balance shoes, Adidas shoes, ON shoes, Salomon shoes, and JanSport backpacks, totaling 35 pallets of cargo.

Detectives contacted the business owner, while serving the search warrant, who admitted to purchasing the stolen train property from illegitimate distributors of the brands mentioned above.

The owner, Heros Tasci, 51, from Simi Valley, was booked at Van Nuys Jail for 496(A) PC – Receiving Stolen Property. His booking number is 7343696.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives have released the following video: www.lapdonline.org.

Anyone with details is asked to contact the Commercial Crimes Division at (213) 486-8766 between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. During non-business hours or weekends call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or send tips by texting 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads).