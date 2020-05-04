10 nurses were suspended at Providence Saint Johns’ Health Center in Santa Monica for refusing to treat coronavirus patients after not receiving protective equipment such as N95 masks.

An N95 mask or N95 respirator is a particulate-filtering facepiece respirator that meets the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health N95 classification of air filtration, meaning that it filters at least 95% of airborne particles.

“We are being disciplined for doing what was the right thing to do: protect the safety of our patients, our community, and the nurses,” registered nurse Jack Cline said in a statement, reported first by The Daily News, claiming that hospital officials “are still trying to intimidate and retaliate against us for speaking out.”

The union said that they are now allowed to return to work until there has been an investigation from human resources, but that they are still being paid.

Providence Saint Johns’ Health Center is located at 2121 Santa Monica Blvd.