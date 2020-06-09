SANTA MONICA – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) made an announcement on Monday, June 8 that the department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information related to those responsible for the burglary of a federal firearms licensee in Santa Monica.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, a group of unidentified suspects burglarized Big 5 Sporting Goods located at 3121 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica, California. The suspects used a crowbar and sledgehammer to break the windows of the establishment while using bolt cutters to cut the metal roll down gate open for entry.

The suspects in question then opened the emergency exit door of the business to gain entry to the business. Once inside, the suspects stole 29 federally registered firearms.

The suspects who used the sledgehammer and bolt cutters were riding in a white BMW four-door sedan.

ATF Los Angeles is offering up to a $5,000 reward, along with up to a $5,000 reward from the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the burglary at Big 5 Sporting Goods.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), by visiting www.reportit.com or through the mobile “reportit” app, available both on Google Play and the Apple App Store. All calls will be kept confidential.

When reporting information, include as many details as possible, and contact information if seeking a reward. Information eligible for reward must lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the robbery.

This investigation is being conducted jointly by the ATF Los Angeles Field Division and Santa Monica Police Department.