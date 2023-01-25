OAKLAND—In a January 25 press release, Mayor Sheng Thao and Acting Police Chief, Darren Allison provided an update on the shooting on Monday, January 23, at 5958 Macarthur Boulevard that left 11 people shot.

At approximately 6p.m., the Oakland Police Department reported a shooting near Seminary Avenue and Macarthur Boulevard. A shooter was present in the vicinity of a Valero gas station where a music video was being filmed. Police responded after the ShotSpotter activations. ShotSpotter detects sounds of gunfire, vehicle backfires, and fireworks. A 911 caller confirmed reports of active gunfire.

Five adults were shot including Mario Navarro Navarro, 18, who later succumbed to his injuries. Three individuals were in vehicles at the time of the shooting. Two people were inside a vehicle that was sprayed with bullets by the suspect. There was one victim who had a bullet enter his place of business. Chief Allison informed the public that one person still remains in the hospital.

Captain Tony Jones, leader and spokesperson of the local anti-gun violence group, Ceasefire reported they believe the shooting was part of gang conflicts.

Initial reports indicated a total of eight confirmed shooting victims who were taken to area hospitals by ambulance. Multiple victims transported themselves to the hospital.

The Citizen App reported that officers on the scene called EMS to transport one person shot to the hospital while additional 911 calls were made to the OPD dispatch confirming multiple injuries.

Mayor Thao reported that the Oakland shooting was the 39th confirmed mass shooting in the United States in 2023.

At 2:22 p.m. on January 23, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department personnel confirmed that Chunli Zhao, 67, shot eight people, killing four, and injuring four others in Half Moon. The suspect was located and arrested with his weapon in the parking lot of the sheriff’s department.



On January 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., Huu Can Tran, 72, opened fire following festivities at the Lunar New Year dance celebration at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey. He shot and killed 10 people; injuring 9 others before turning the gun on himself, where he was found dead by police in his vehicle.

On January 16, in Goshen, CA, two gunman shot six people including a 16-year-old and her 10-month-old infant in what police indicated was a gang related attack.