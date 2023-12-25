VENICE– At the crack of dawn, when Santa and his Reindeer are returning home to the North Pole on Monday, December 25 local nonprofit Lost Angels as they offer hot meals, toiletries, and clothes to those in need. The 11th Annual Christmas in Venice will be held from 6:30 – 10am at Rose Avenue Los in Venice, Between Hampton Dr and Main St.

For over a decade, Lost Angels has hosted the Thanksgiving and Christmas events in Venice Beach, CA, dedicated to feeding the homeless and offering hot meals, essential toiletries, shoes, and clothing. More than just items, they provide heartfelt support, ensuring our community members feel valued and embraced.

“Empowering Lost Angels to find their way back, our nonprofit embraces every soul in Los Angeles, ensuring that amidst life’s challenges, community, and love while having fun. No one ever gets left behind,” explains Lost Angels Founder, Tina Wright.

This event is a wonderful opportunity to involve your children, sharing the invaluable experience of giving back and fostering a compassionate community spirit.

Join us as a volunteer by purchasing a $10 ticket in the category of the item you’d like to donate on the day of the event. Your $10 contribution helps cover essential costs like permits for street closures, tables, barricades, insurance, and supplies, ensuring a successful and impactful event.

At Lost Angels, their mission is clear: No one gets left behind. As a nonprofit organization,they are dedicated to making the world more caring, inspiring, and vibrant while giving back and spreading love. Focusing on fostering learning, setting goals, and building connections across all walks of life, uniting communities while changing lives.

Tomorrow morning over 200 meals as well as clothes and other essential supplies will be given out to the homeless. For more information, or to donate, visit: www.lostangels.org

There weill be needy people lined up. There will be gifts of warm clothing blankets and food. After receiving such a bounty of gifts the men and women filled with the joy of the season. There were smiles for miles and more than enough cheer to go around.