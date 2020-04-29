SANTA MONICA – City of Santa Monica officials passed the 12th supplemental order declaring the existence of an international emergency on Monday, April 27. Effective immediately, the order will:

Continue to toll planning deadlines

Extend the length of allowable hotel stays

Allow Santa Monica first-responders and disaster workers to accept City-approved public or private discounts, specials, and subsidies programs. Santa Monica first-responders and disaster workers may now accept inquiries from businesses offering meals and discounts under the 12th supplemental order.

Deadlines for review and approval of applications for a building permit, plan review and related approvals

Deadlines for reviewing and acting on planning applications have been tolled since March 16, 2020. Deadlines will continue to be tolled in accordance with all applicable state law and Executive Orders issued by Governor Newsom. Deadline tolls include:

Deadlines that review, determine the completeness of, or take action on applications for planning entitlements, permits, and approvals

Deadlines to open or conclude a public hearing on, or to authorize an automatic approval, denial or disapproval of, applications for planning entitlements, permits, or approvals Deadlines to exercise and continuously pursue the rights granted under planning entitlements, permits and approvals

Deadlines for expiration of issued building permits, plan reviews and related approvals