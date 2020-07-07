CALIFORNIA— A resident of Los Angeles has been taken into custody as of Sunday, July 5, for a carjacking that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old girl.

Isabella Cortes, one of four siblings who remained in the vehicle while the carjacking was in progress in the area of Whittier Boulevard and Lindsey Avenue, died as a result of the crime. Jose Elias Aguilar, 26, was arrested on July 5 on three separate charges.

Police officials reported the incident occurred around 2:00 P.M. when the girl’s parents were picking up food at an eatery in Pico Rivera. Aguilar, who has a known criminal record, entered the minivan and demanded the children inside exit the vehicle.

Authorities stated that Aguilar proceeded to get in the driver’s seat of the minivan and drive off. One of the siblings, identified as an 18 year old female, fought with Aguilar and managed to exit the vehicle. An 11-year-old male and an 8-year-old male child were also able to escape the moving vehicle. Unfortunately, Isabella was thrown from the minivan as Aguilar picked up speed and hit another vehicle. She died at the scene of the accident.

The 8-year-old male was transported to the hospital, while the 18 and 11-year-old children only sustained minor injuries.

Aguilar tried to steal another vehicle during the incident but was apprehended later and taken into custody for carjacking, kidnapping, and suspicion of murder.