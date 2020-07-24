CHICAGO, IL—On Tuesday, July 21, fifteen people suffered from gunshot wounds in the neighborhood, Auburn Gresham where they were leaving a funeral around 6:40 p.m.

According to police records, an unknown number of offenders drove by heading westbound on 79th and fired shots at people on the street who were attendees of the service.

The targeted individuals on the street then fired back at the vehicle as they were headed north on Carpenter. Following this, the vehicle came to a rest after hitting a parked car and the criminals got out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

Victims were wounded with “shots to various parts of the body” and were all transported to nearby hospitals.

Ages of the victims range from 21-65 with nine in “good condition” and six in “serious condition.” Chicago PD stated that, “conditions will be updated as information becomes available.”

Victim #1- Female, 21, good condition @ Little Company of Mary

Victim # 2 – Female, 37, good condition @ U of C Hospital

Victim # 3 – Female, 24, good condition @ U of C Hospital

Victim # 4 – Female, 26, serious condition @ U of C Hospital

Victim # 5 – Male, 31, serious condition @ Christ Hospital

Victim # 6 – Male, 32, serious condition @ Christ Hospital

Victim # 7 – Female, 27, good condition @ U of C Hospital

Victim # 8 – Female, 30, good condition @ Christ Hospital

Victim # 9 – Female, 43, serious condition @ Christ Hospital

Victim # 10 – Male, 38, serious condition @ U of C Hospital

Victim # 11 – Male, 22, good condition @ Christ

Victim # 12 – Female, 65, good condition, Treated on scene

Victim # 13 – Female, 49, serious condition @ Stroger

Victim # 14 – Female, 24, good condition @ St. Bernard

Victim # 15 – Male, 31, good condition @ Christ Hospital

Police Officer Guadalupe Sanchez of Chicago PD told Canyon News that there are is no one in custody at this time and that the case remains an open investigation by Area Detectives.