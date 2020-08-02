PORTLAND— On Friday night, July 31, more than 150 rounds were fired and one woman was shot by a bullet in Montavilla neighborhood in Portland, the Portland Police announced in a statement.

The police entered the scene when a shooting near the 600 Block of NE 87th Avenue was reported at about 11:08 p.m. The Portland Police Bureau said that more than 150 rounds were fired, striking at least 8 apartments with people inside and 7 vehicles.

An adult female whose name has not been released was struck in the arm. Officers applied a tourniquet and she was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been reported to the police as a result of the incident.

Kemoh Sulimani, who was sitting at his computer when a bullet hit his window, told Katu News the following: “This is a war zone with bullets flying all over. It’s like rapid fire. Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop! Then, where I was sitting a bullet just came flying through directly over my head and lodged in the wall.”

No arrests were made as a result of the shooting. However, community members are encouraged to relay any information they have regarding the shooting to the police non-emergency at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 20-238571.

It is unclear whether this shooting is related to the demonstrations that have taken place in Portland every day as a result of George Floyd’s death. This was the 64th day of violent demonstrations in Portland.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the month of July had the highest number of deaths in a single month since the 1980s.