WESTWOOD—The Los Angeles Police Department arrested two suspects connected to a string of follow home robberies throughout the Los Angeles region. The LAPD reported that beginning in early 2021, Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) and Robbery Special Section (RSS), identified an ongoing crime trend of follow home robberies. The suspects targeted people in Los Angeles, followed them, and committed the robberies as the victims went into isolated areas such as a parking lot or as they arrive home.

On November 17, 2021, the Chief of Detectives directed RHD to formulate a Follow Home Task Force. The intended purpose of the Follow Home Task Force was to assume follow home robberies and identify the associated crews of suspects.

On March 30, 2022, around 2:25 a.m., two UCLA students were approached by suspect Matthew Adams and an additional male suspect, armed with guns, outside a residence in the 500 block of Bentley Ave in West Los Angeles. One victim was struck on the head with a firearm, as the suspects took two high-end watches and an iPhone, totaling $145,000.

On January 20, 2022, two males were at a nightclub, inside of a hotel, in the 6400 block of Selma Avenue in Hollywood. They left the location and went to pick up food in the 7100 block of Sunset Boulevard. Around 1:50 a.m., while waiting for their food order, the victims parked on Detroit Street north of Sunset Boulevard. One victim exited his car and was immediately approached by Adams, Jayon Sparks and four to five additional suspects armed with handguns. They demanded property and were able to get a watch, jewelry, cash, and a purse from the victims. The suspects fled in three different vehicles.

On January 14, 2022, two males left a nightclub, located in the 700 block of North La Cienega Boulevard, and walked towards their hotel. The victims were visiting Los Angeles from another country. Adams and an unidentified suspect approached the victims and forcibly took property from them. Each victim had a high-end watch and other property taken. The suspects fled on foot.

On January 7, 2022, a male victim was followed home from the Hollywood area. The victim was exiting his vehicle in the 900 block of Tufts Ave, in Burbank, when he was approached by three male suspects armed with handguns. The suspects demanded victim’s property to which he complied with for fear of being harmed. That same day, one male and one female were returning home from dining at a high-end restaurant in the 8700 block of Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood.

Upon getting home, the victims spotted a vehicle follow them into their parking garage. They parked their vehicle and entered the elevator. As the elevator door was closing, Adams and an unidentified suspect ran into the elevator. One suspect pointed a gun at both victims, while Adams forcibly removed victim’s property from his person (watch, wallet, and cell phone). Both suspects then fled the location and the police were notified.

On March 24, at 11 a.m., Sparks and Eric Wilson were detained by officers. Two firearms were recovered inside their vehicle. Wilson (Booking #63457901, 25400 (A) 1 PC – CCW in a Vehicle) and Sparks (Booking #6347930, 211 PC – Robbery) were arrested and booked. With the assistance of Metropolitan Division Officers, a search warrant was obtained and served for their apartment, located in the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, later that evening. Property recovered included identifiable items from previous robberies and multiple weapons. On March 31, Adams (Booking #6351875, 211 PC – Robbery) was arrested during a traffic stop.

On March 28, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed two counts of robbery and one count of possession of a firearm against Sparks. One count of possession of a firearm was also filed against Wilson. Sparks bail was set at $50,000. Wilson has been released on bond.

On April 4, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed multiple charges on Adams, to include seven counts of robbery and two-gun enhancements. Adams bail was set at $450,000. If convicted of all charges, Adams could face up to 20 plus years in state prison.

Adams prior adult arrests include the following:

-On Jan 9, 2022, Adams was arrested for a follow away robbery which occurred in Southwest Division for high end jewelry on January 7, 2022 (posted bond).

-On Jan 27, 2022, Adams was arrested for a concealed weapon in Southwest Division. He was released by the court at arraignment, case filed by DA.

-On February 21, 2022, Adams was arrested for a concealed weapon in Central Division. He was released by the court at arraignment, case filed by DA.

Anyone with details about this incident, additional incidents involving these suspects, or for more information, is asked to call the Follow Home Robbery Task Force at Robbery-Homicide Division along with detectives assigned to the Burbank Police Department.

Anyone with information or video about any of the incidents is asked to contact Detective Delph and Detective Hammer at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or send an email to RHDtipline@lapd.online.