TOPANGA CANYON—State parks and beaches in California are beginning to reopen to the public, after closing due to COVID-19. As of June 5, a total of 164 parks have reopened.

At the end of April, Governor Gavin Newsom sent out a press release related to the number of patrons crowding beaches and parks, issuing a notice that parks and beaches will be temporarily closed in Orange County to help lower the curve of coronavirus cases.

A memo from California Police Chiefs Association stated: “After the well-publicized media coverage of overcrowded beaches this past weekend, in violation of Governor Newsom’s Shelter in Place Order, the Governor will be announcing [Thursday] that ALL beaches and all state parks in California will be closed, effective Friday, May 1st.”

As the number of cases begin to stabilize and the state continues through Phase 3 of reopening, a recent list of parks open has surfaced.

Parks currently open in Los Angeles County include: Antelope Valley California Poppy SNR, Hungry Valley SVRA, Leo Carrillo SP, Los Angeles SHP, Malibu Creek SP, Robert H. Meyer SB, Topanga SP, Will Rogers SB.

The state encourages people to check with the California Department of Parks and Recreation at park.ca.gov to stay updated on guidelines and new operation hours.