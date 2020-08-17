SEATTLE — An anti-police demonstration turned violent on Sunday, August 16, in Seattle, leaving four officers hurt, according to Seattle police.

A group of demonstrators began marching towards the Seattle Police Officers Guild building in the 2900 block of 4th Avenue South from the International District at around 7 p.m. Police estimate 100 individuals marched accompanied by vehicles following behind.

At around 10 p.m., one individual set off a large explosive and tried to break out a police vehicle window. At that time, the incident commander ordered the crowd to disperse.

Police said some people in the crowd began throwing rocks, bottles, and “multiple explosives” toward officers. According to Seattle police, “several officers were struck by explosives and injured.”

At that point, the incident commander declared the demonstration a riot. Officers used OC spray and blast balls in order to move the crowd northbound on 4th Avenue South. The demonstration eventually dispersed.

18 people were arrested and later booked into the King County jail. One of the four officers injured was hospitalized. Seattle Fire Department responded to treat the injured officers. No information on the officer’s condition has been released.

The incident comes one week after a pro-police demonstration outside Seattle City Hall, in part organized by the Seattle Police Officers Guild, demanded the city council vote against measures to defund the Seattle Police Department. Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best announced her resignation on Tuesday, August 11.

On Saturday, August 15, another incident took place in the city’s Cal Anderson Park. Officers were surrounded by a crowd after catching a suspect who reportedly “[broke] the windows of a business and church near 11th Avenue and East Olive Street,” Seattle police said.

“Officers requested additional units to the scene and eventually a ‘Help the Officer’ call was broadcast over the radio,” police added. The 28-year-old property damage suspect and another 35-year-old involved in the alleged assault on officers were arrested.

Both weekend events remain under investigation by the Seattle Police Department. The department’s tippling can be reached at 206-343-2020.