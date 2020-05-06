HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Listed on various property sites since around April 6, the former home of New Girl star Zooey Deschanel and previously Avengers bigshot Mark Ruffalo has been listed for $2.985 million.

Located at 3295 Bennett Dr, the 2,957 square foot house spans half an acre and contains 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Built in 1933, the house features luxurious fixtures like Granada tile, SMART technology, Martinique wallpaper, and a La Cornue stove. There are also 5 parking spaces and a detached guest house and recording studio.

The oldest record available on Zillow states that the house was sold on 16 May, 2000 for $710,000, and was sold to Ruffalo for $825,000 later that year. Deschanel then purchased the property for $1.65 million in late 2009, before selling it for $2.33 million in 2015 to the current owner. Assuming the home is sold at list price, the owner stands to make a profit of around $650,000.

Nearby schools include Valley View Elementary School, Hubert Howe Bancroft Middle School, and Hollywood Senior High School, which are all located within 2.5 miles of the property.

There is currently a pending offer on the home. Cari Field, representing ACME Real Estate, is the property agent, and can be contacted at (323) 919-0375. The listing can be viewed on numerous property sites, including but not limited to: Zillow, realtor.com, Redfin, Compass, Estately, and Trulia. The home also has its own dedicated website at https://3295bennett.com.