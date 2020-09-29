PORTLAND, OR—Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire at a building which was used as a church before at Southwest 10th Avenue and Clay Street in downtown Portland at 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 27.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted and announced the eruption of a two-alarm fire. The three-story building was previously used as a church, having Hangul letters on its front, according to Google Street View. All three stories were damaged by the blaze.

PIO media staging for 2-alarm fire on SW 10th, north of SW Clay — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) September 28, 2020

Tremaine Clayton, spokesperson for Portland Fire and Rescue “before their arrival they were familiar with the building and understanding the bigger concern was the basement, just being aware that the basement could be very confusing especially it’s not been used…” to the interview by the Koin 06 at the scene. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. No injuries were reported during the incident. There were no people found inside the building during the incident.