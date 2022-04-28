SHERMAN OAKS—Two individuals have been arrested on Tuesday, April 26, in connection to a home robbery that ended in the murder of an 80-year-old man.

Both suspects, whose names are currently being withheld, are two men in their late 40’s; one being a Simi Valley resident and the other from Sherman Oaks. The investigation involved several search warrants where officials discovered a marijuana grow in one of the suspects’ homes. Police focused on the Sherman Oaks residence where the marijuana operation was discovered in an attempt to find more evidence.

The two are suspected in the murder of Stuart Herman who died in March during a burglary. His home, located at 4500 block of Densmore Avenue, was said to have been broken into by multiple suspects who entered through the garage. Herman just got back home from a shopping trip to Costco with his former brother-in-law when they met their assailants.

Herman was fatally shot and his former brother-in-law was pistol whipped and assaulted. According to police, Herman was not specifically targeted and that his death was the result of the burglary.