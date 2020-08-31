CHICAGO—On August 30, two officers conducting a traffic stop were shot by the suspect, resulting in all parties sustaining injuries.

The incident happened in the 3300 Block of W Polk St. at 2:30 A.M. after the officers who were assigned to the Summer Mobile Unit responded to a call of a suspicious person with a gun stopped a car that matched the report. According to the incident report, while the officers tried to place the suspect in custody, the offender fired multiple shots.

One officer sustained wounds to the chest and arm while the second officer was wounded in the arm. They were transported to Stroger Hospital for treatment. The suspect was struck by gunfire from a third responding officer and transported to Loyola University Medical Center.

During the media briefing, Dr. Hadyn Hollister at Stroger said that one of the officers who only sustained injury to his arm was in good condition, but that the other would have to undergo surgery and is in critical condition but stable: “He did sustain a serious injury to his lung. He also appears to have sustained some abdominal injuries.”

Superintendent Brown and Mayor Lightfoot provide an update to media at Stroger Hospital regarding the shooting of two Chicago Police Officers that happened early Sunday morning. Posted by Chicago Police Department on Sunday, August 30, 2020

The incident remains under investigation. The officers injured will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days while they heal.