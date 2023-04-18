PACIFIC PALISADES—On Saturday, April 15, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 148000 block of W. Pacific Coast Highway shortly before 9 p.m. about a car crash. The incident occurred near Will Rogers State Park.

Los Angeles Fire Department Spokeswoman Margaret Steward stated five vehicles were involved in the incident.

The incident left two people with critical injuries. Two others were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Three others were also involved in the crash.

No information on the gender or ages of victims have been released to the public. Officials state the cause of the crash remains under investigation.