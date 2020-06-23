CALIFORNIA ⁠— On Monday, June 22, at around 9:15 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting call.

The call came from a store located at 119 Lincoln Blvd. in Venice, near a CVS pharmacy. Authorities initially believed the shooting had happened inside the store; however, in a press conference given by Captain Brian Morrison of the LAPD, it was confirmed the shooting happened outside.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim allegedly crawled into the store for help, according to the Captain. He also mentioned citizens attempted to perform CPR on one of the victims.

The second victim was transported by paramedics to the hospital. This morning it was confirmed he did not survive his injuries.

Both victims remain unidentified. The only descriptions given to the public were Hispanic men between 25 and 30 years old. Police have stated they are searching for two suspects related to the shooting. They provided the description for one of the suspects as a Black man around 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, and wearing a blue sweatshirt.

The motives of the shooting remain unknown. Authorities are unsure if the victims knew their attackers.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Police Department at 213-382-9470.