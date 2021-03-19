UNITED STATES—The COVID-19 pandemic has altered how we do business, work, communicate, and consume entertainment. As more of us use our computers from home to embrace remote working or physical distancing protocols, cybercriminals look for fresh ways to breach our security.

According to cybersecurity experts Malwarebytes, there was a surge in malware attacks by threat actors in 2020. Unfortunately, cyberattacks are expected to continue to rise in 2021. However, there’s no need to panic.

With the latest information, you can enhance your defenses and protect your confidential information from those with malicious intent. Let’s look at some emerging online privacy threats today:

1. Spyware

This malware is dangerous because it’s challenging to detect. Sophisticated spyware can hide quietly in your system while displaying very few symptoms, if any. It’s a good idea to stay clear of untrustworthy websites, links, emails, and messages as they may install spyware on your computer. In addition, watch out for the following indications that you may have a spyware infection:

Your computer is running slower than usual.

Your storage drive frequently runs for no reason.

Your webcam or microphone activates without cause.

You notice that your confidential information is out in the open.

Your social media or financial accounts are compromised.

Please be particularly wary of stalkerware, a more dangerous type of spyware used by ex-partners, stalkers, and predators to spy on you or your loved ones. Stalkers may also use keyloggers to record your keystrokes in order to read your emails, user names, and passwords.

Be wary of tech-related gifts from suspicious parties as they may be infected with spyware or software keyloggers.

If you suspect your computer has a spyware infection, download and use the best spyware removal tool immediately. Get in touch with law enforcement if you’re being stalked. They may need to conduct a forensic examination of your computers and devices.

2. Adware

Although adware isn’t as threatening as spyware, it can be annoying because it slows down your computer, Internet connection and affects the quality of your browsing experience. You can usually get an adware infection from compromised websites and downloads.

You can also get an adware infection by using a free VPN or proxy service. Always subscribe to a good VPN service that uses the best technology to enhance your security and privacy on the Internet and pledges to not log your data.

Here are some signs that you may have an adware infection:

You see pop-up ads on your screen constantly that don’t match the website.

Your Internet connection is slower than usual.

Your browser takes a long time to start.

You notice unknown toolbars on your browser.

Your browser’s homepage keeps changing to something else.

Your browser takes you to unwanted websites.

Of course, excellent cybersecurity tools alone aren’t enough to protect your privacy. You must also be more cautious on the Internet. Please avoid sharing too much information publicly on social media. Hackers can use such data for social engineering attacks like spear phishing. It would help if you also used complex passwords for your accounts to keep hackers from guessing your login credentials.

While protecting your online privacy can seem daunting, a multifront approach will keep you and your loved ones safe from most online threats.