MELROSE—Two students were robbed on Wednesday, February 2, while walking to school. Officers got a call around 7:20 a.m. stating that there had been a robbery and the suspects had just left the 7600 block of the Melrose area.

Two high school girls were on their way to morning classes when they were approached from behind by the robbers. The suspects struck the girls, then pulled them to the ground by their hair, demanding the girls hand over their cellphones.

The robbers would not let go of the girl’s hair until they unlocked their cellphones, and eventually the victims complied. After stealing the phones, the suspects fled the scene to their vehicle, where they then drove off.

The first suspect is said to be an 18-year-old Black woman who was wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans. The second suspect was also described as a Black woman. The other two suspects were only described as Black men.

The suspects are still at large, and anyone with information is asked to contact robbery Detective M. Flores at 1-877-527-3247.