WOODLAND HILLS—A 2 year-old girl was attacked by a lone coyote as she was standing on her front lawn as first reported on Friday, December 2.

The girl had been brought home by her parents from pre-school and was waiting on the lawn as they unloaded their car when a coyote ran up to her and started biting at her legs.The coyote managed to drag the girl facedown a few feet along the ground. She immediately started screaming for help which prompted her father to run up to the coyote to try to scare the animal away.

After the coyote released the child it remained and lingered as the father started throwing rocks at it in an attempt to make it go away.

The girl does not sustain any life-threatening injuries from the attack according to reports. She has many scratches on her legs from the attack, one of them was described as very deep. She was taken to the emergency room that night and was administered a rabies vaccination.

The incident was caught on a doorbell camera from the home which is located on the 22400 block of Martha Street in Woodland Hills.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is handling the case.