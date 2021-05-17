HOLLYWOOD—Leslie Jones was the perfect choice to host the 2021 MTV & TV Awards. That woman is damn hilarious and kicked off the ceremony spoof classic TV series like “Good Times,” “The Jeffersons,” “Family Matters” and “Wanda Vision” to name a few and I was dying laughing.

To my surprise we had an actual audience in the house, with Snoop Dogg serving as DJ people. Now this is how you host a ceremony people, with a person who CAN ACTUALLY DELIVER laughs and with people to feed off of. She talked about her dating challenges and put it all on the table with no filter America. The award for Best Hero was presented by “This is Us” stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley. The golden popcorn ultimately went to Anthony Mackie for “The Falcon and the Winter Solider.”

The prize for Best Performance in a Show was a victory for Elizabeth Olsen “WandaVision.” Best Breakthrough Performance witnessed Rege-Jean Page walk away with the golden popcorn for “Bridgerton.” I must admit I was a bit surprised to see Scarlett Johansson win the Generation Award, seems like she still has plenty of career left to go. The ceremony also teased audiences with some exclusive sneak peaks of some flicks and TV series like “Black Widow,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” “Loki” and “Snake Eyes” to name a few.

The winners of Best Kiss was actually a surprise because it went to Chase Stokes and Madalyn Cline for “Outer Banks.” The issue with Best Kiss is so many winners have tried to recreate iconic moments, but nothing will ever exceed winners Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair for “Cruel Intentions” people. That is what you call an iconic kiss.

Best Comedic Performance went to Leslie Jones for “Coming 2 America.” I’ll be honest I thought Jason Sudeikis would win for “Ted Lasso.” However, Jones taking to the stage with dancers to accept her award was legendary people. Best Fight was very disappointing to say the least as the contenders were lackluster, but it was “WandaVision” that walked away with the win. That spoof of “Bridgerton” was beyond hilarious,; I was falling off the couch laughing in tears.

Best Duo is an odd award, however, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan won the prize for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Seth Rogen presented the Comedic Genius Award to Sacha Baron Cohen. The pickings for Best Villain was also another headscratcher because if you call those nominees villains than someone needs to reevaluate what they consider a villain. With that said “WandaVision’s” Kathryn Hahn walked away with the prize. The golden popcorn for Most Frightened Performance went to Victoria Pedretti for “The Haunting of Bly Manor.”

When it came to Best Performance in a Movie, it was Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Best Movie was a victory for “To All The Boys: Always and Forever,” yeah, this is what happens when you allow a fan vote people. Disappointing to say the least America, but it looks like “WandaVision” was the big winner of the night taking home Best Hero, Best Duo, Best Villain and Best TV Show. It was nominated heavily so go figure. Nothing that iconic, epic, but a fun return to actual live awards shows with actual audiences in person people.