UNITED STATES—Looking for the most intriguing, reliable, and stellar racehorses on earth? The time has come for the horse racing community to celebrate one of the most distinguished racing events in the United States. In its 5th year, the Pegasus World Cup is taking place at Gulfstream Park on January 23, 2021.

Although this is the newest American horse racing tournament in history, it presents the world’s finest and top racehorses. The Pegasus World Cup is a competition where only invited horses are allowed to participate. Aside from the striking million-dollar prize, fans can expect to witness a clash of the world’s top horses.

As we inch a few more weeks closer to the Pegasus run, the participants have already begun generating competitive odds. Looking into these colts’ current betting lines, here are the top five best horses who topped the Pegasus World Cup odds ranking.

Tiz The Law (3-1)

Tiz The Law has never gone out of the spotlight since last year. Bagging the Travers Stakes and Belmont Stakes title were his biggest achievements in 2020. Although his fame got upset after he placed second during the Kentucky Derby, Tiz The Law’s skill is still as sharp as ever. That’s why he topped the list of today’s Pegasus Cup odds ranking.

This colt was invited to run at the Pegasus World Cup to prove his worth one more time. Remember that after losing to Authentic at the Derby, he skipped the Preakness Stakes. But Barclay Tagg, Tiz The Law’s trainer, entered him to the Breeders’ Cup Classic, landing in 6th place.

Knicks Go (7-2)

Knicks Go is the only entry of Brad Cox, which remained undefeated in his barn. He joins the list of the best horses who generate impressive odds for the upcoming Pegasus Cup betting games. He was recently hailed as the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile big winner, although he’s one of the underdogs among the contenders.

This colt might not look like he has a lot to offer when it comes to his horse racing form, but he has made several achievements in 2019. After he won the Breeders’ Cup, he immediately earned a berth to the Pegasus Cup. He’s one of the dogs yet the best horse you must keep an eye on as there is a big chance he can slay a winning performance at Gulfstream Park.

Charlatan (5-1)

After a long wait, Charlatan is heading to redeem himself at Pegasus World Cup in the next few days. He stepped out of the scene last year, suffering from an ankle injury after winning the Arkansas Derby. He’s supposedly the closest rival of Tiz The Law and a possible Triple Crown superstar.

But the odds didn’t come in his favor. However, he has another chance to prove his worth as one of the most reliable racehorses today. Charlatan is an entry of Bob Baffert at the Pegasus World Cup, and he is vying to start the year stronger than what he achieved last year. Before securing a slot in Pegasus, Charlatan competed at the Malibu Stakes, where he dominated and won the show.

Code of Honor (5-1)

Code of Honor is almost at the peak of his thoroughbred racing career after he won stakes races multiple times. In 2019, he had gone to many races, and most of them were significant placements. Last year, Code of Honor broke his record after dazzling competitively at Westchester Stakes, taking home the crown.

He also entered notable races, which made him part of the best racehorses invited today at the Pegasus World Cup. His achievements include the 2nd place he earned at Kelso Handicap, 4th in Whitney Stakes, and 2nd in Clark Stakes. His remarkable performances make him one of the best horses to look forward to in Pegasus betting.

Mucho Gusto (6-1)

Mucho Gusto is returning to the Gulfstream Park field to vie for a back-to-back cup. His odds soared high after his 4th placement at San Antonio Stakes. After he won last year in Pegasus, Mucho Gusto returned to the barn because of an injury. Today, he is given an opportunity to defend his title.

This colt will run together with his stablemate, Charlatan, and are both Bob Baffert’s entries. Mucho Gusto also traveled to the Middle East almost a year ago to contend at Saudi Cup, where he landed in fourth place.

Takeaway

With few more days remaining before the 2021 Pegasus World Cup will saddle, the contenders are now in full shape, and odds are in a close fight. Remember that all the entrants are competitive enough to win the game.

Thus, looking into the five best racehorses today who got the most impressive odds, your chance of picking a deserving and winning bet might come easier. Don’t forget to get updated with their odds until the race day begins, as it can change from time to time.