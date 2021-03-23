UNITED STATES—Thirty-four of the one hundred U.S. Senate seats are up for election including 14 Democratic and 20 Republican seats during the General Election on November 8, 2022. In addition, there are 435 seats in the U.S. Congress that will all be up for re-election. The deadline to announce a bid to run for the U.S. Congress or the U.S. Senate is approaching.

Eleven states have open Senate seats in states that have governors from the opposing party. Five open Senate seats are available in states with Republican Governors. There are six open Senate seats in states with Democrat Governors.

According to Eric Ostermeier, a political expert from the University of Minnesota, the 117th Congress has the fewest number of states with split Senate delegations in history.

Ballotpedia reports that Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are states with split Senate delegation. All of the bids have not yet been submitted. Canyon News reached out to the Federal Election Commission for more information on deadlines, but did not hear back before print.

On February 24, a proponent of the Affordable Care Act, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), announced her bid to run for re-election. On her website, Cortez-Masto touted that she “voted to convict” President Donald J. Trump in the second impeachment attempt.

On March 8, a photo of Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto with Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on social media.

Rob Portman (R-OH), Richard Shelby (R-AL), and Roy Blunt (R-MO) are all retiring from public office. Senator Shelby has served since 1987 and announced his plans to retire on February 8.

Rep. Filemόn Vela (D-TX) announced on Monday, March 22 that he will not be seeking re-election. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) announced her retirement after serving the House of Representatives for two decades is retiring.

“Every two years for the past 18 years, there has been an election in Arizona with my name on the ballot. Serving Arizonans has been my absolute honor and joy, but after much consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election,” Kirkpatrick said.