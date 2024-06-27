BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday, June 26 that it has released its latest Consumer Confidence Report (CCR).

“It’s more than just a requirement – it’s our promise of transparency and ensuring you have all the info about your water quality. Curious about your water’s source or what’s in it? Look no further!,” the city of Beverly Hills stated on Facebook.

The CCR offers a comprehensive snapshot of our water quality, mandated by the State Water Resources Control Board and submitted to the Division of Drinking Water (DDW) local division office.

Residents can access the CCR online at www.beverlyhills.org/waterqualityreports.Those wanting a printed copy can contact (310) 285-1000 or send an email at askBH@beverlyhills.org, and the city will mail one out.