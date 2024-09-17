HOLLYWOOD—I cannot believe I’m saying this, but I’m starting to dislike awards shows. I don’t know what has happened, but over the past few years, it just feels like their importance has lost its punch. The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were held on Sunday, September 15, and the ceremony was hosted by father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy. Were there some laughs? Yes, however, they didn’t have me falling out of my seat with chuckles. You know who was funny, Steven Martin and Martin Short. The banter between those two is hilarious.

Did I expect to see them as hosts? Not really. However, Eugene has always been funny in my opinion, and the two have worked together in the comedy arena on the series “Schitt’s Creek.” Again, some funny lines from Eugene. The trio from “Only Murders in the Building” presented the first Emmy of the night for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series to Ebon Moss Bachrach for “The Bear.” He won earlier this year, and again tonight. Two for two in 2024, not a bad thing.

The Emmy award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series was a victory for Billy Crudup “The Morning Show.” A bit of a surprise there, but a welcome victory for Crudup who has been delivering exceptional work on the series. Very early to hand out the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, but no surprise Jeremy Allen White picked up his second win in the category this year. No surprise, as many predicted him to win, as the series is a critical hit.

In a surprise, Liza Colon-Zayas picked up the Emmy for Supporting Actress for her work in “The Bear,” she didn’t expect the victory, but many in the audience were pleasantly surprised and happy for her. Very sweet and touching speech that touched on the heartstrings. The Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series went to Elizabeth Debicki for “The Crown.”

Comedy icon Candice Bergen presented the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series to Jean Smart for “Hacks.” Many predicted Jean would pick up the trophy, after not being eligible during the most recent Emmys ceremony. Smart received a standing ovation from the crowd as she took to the stage to accept her award. It was obvious she was visibly moved by her win.

Wow, in a major shock, the Peaccock series “The Traitors” picked up the prize for Outstanding Reality Competition Series. I love the series, but the last season was NOT its strongest outing for me. Oh, this definitely bodes well for the upcoming third season for the series that many people are waiting for. Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Anthology went to Jessica Gunning for “Baby Reindeer.” In surprise upset, Lamorne Morris picked up an Emmy award for Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his work in “Fargo.”

John Oliver picked up an Emmy for “Last Week With John Oliver” for Outstanding Scripted Series. Seeing some iconic “Saturday Night Live” alums on stage to present an Emmy for Writing for a Variety Special to Alex Edelman for “Just For Us.” The Limited Series “Ripley” picked up the Emmy Award for Directing, while the Writing Emmy was awarded to

The Writing Emmy for a Comedy Series went to the team for “Hacks.” I have to admit the pacing of the ceremony is moving quite well. There is not a lot of down time and the jokes are indeed landing to say the least people. “The Daily Show” picked up the Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Series.

“Slow Horses” won the Emmy for Writing for a Drama Series, while “Shogun” took home the Emmy Award for Directing in a Drama Series. In the realm of Comedy, it was Christopher Storer who won for Directing for “The Bear.”

Some famous legendary cops Jimmy Smits, Don Johnson and Niecy-Nash Betts delivered the Lead Actor Emmy in Limited Series or Anthology to Richard Gadd for “Baby Reindeer.” For Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Anthology the Emmy was a victory for Jodie Foster “True Detective: Night Country.” I can’t believe two-time Oscar-winner Jodie Foster had never won an Emmy before, well that has now changed. “Baby Reindeer” also earned the Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology besting “True Detective: Night Country.”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series made history with Hiroyuki Sanada winning for “Shogun.” Marking the first time in Emmy history that an Asian-American won the top prize. Sanada earned a standing ovation for his exceptional work on the program that has wowed critics and audiences across the globe. For Lead Actress, it was Sanada’s co-star Anna Sawai who also made history with her win. Sawai was visible with tears as she took to the stage to accept for her victory.

“Shogun” picked up the prize for Outstanding Drama Series. It was nice seeing the cast of “The West Wing” present the prize for Drama Series, and Catherine O’Hara presenting the prize to “Hacks.” Whoa, I thought “The Bear” was about to earn another victory. That was indeed a stunning end to the ceremony, but no massive surprises beyond that one.

The ceremony felt like a run of the mill for awards shows with some highlights with the old reunions, but person’s having two Primetime Emmy ceremonies within one year is a bit much. Here’s hoping there is a bit more ‘excitement’ for 2025.