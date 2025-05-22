WEST HOLLYWOOD/MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday, May 21 that the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and Malibu Commerce is inviting Malibu businesses to the upcoming LA Region Small Business Forums – a two-day event discussing recovery, resiliency and growth.

The Forums will provide small businesses with valuable resources, expert guidance, and on-site services—all under one roof. The forums provide small businesses the opportunity to connect with DEO, County and City agencies, business-serving organizations and partners, and small business peers.

The forums will take place on:

-Wednesday, May 28 at the Pasadena Convention Center located at 300 E. Green St in Pasadena, CA 91101

-Wednesday, June 4 at The Lot at Formosa located at 1041 N. Formose Ave. in West Hollywood, CA 90046.

Both forums will be held between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be exclusive in event giveaways:

-Enter a drawing for a @Microsoft Surface Pro

-Connect with @Square and receive point-of-sale support through the LA Wildfire Relief Hardware Program

To RSVP for the event visit: ladeobusiness.com/RSVP.