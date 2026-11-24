UNITED STATES—Hello Toni: I received my 2027 Medicare and You handbook at the beginning of October. The handbook did not include what the 2027 Medicare costs and premiums will be. I would like to know this information because of surgery I have scheduled for 2027. I need to know what my out-of-pocket will be. Is there a way that I can look online for what the costs will be for 2027 –Christine from Dallas

Hello Christine: Every year the Medicare & You Handbook is mailed out before October 1to all Medicare beneficiaries to help guide them through the Medicare Open Enrollment Period (OEP) period, which ends December 7. This year’s handbook states that at the time of printing, the premiums, and deductibles for Medicare Part A, Part B and Part D were not available.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released the 2027 Medicare costs last Tuesday, Nov. 17, with the increases for both Medicare Parts A and B premiums and deductibles. You can find the information online at www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/2027-medicare-parts-b-premiums-deductibles.

Below are the 2027 Medicare Part A and B premiums and deductibles, as well as information on the 2027 Medicare Part D changes that affect Medicare’s Part D prescription drug cost.

Medicare Parts A and B premiums and costs:

— Part A Costs (Inpatient Hospital): The new 2027 Part A inpatient hospital deductible increases $40, from $1,736 in 2026 to $1,776, for 2027. The Part A deductible starts over every 60 days. It is not a once-a-year deductible but six times a year. Skilled Nursing is included under Part A, and the 2027 costs will be $0 copay per day for days 1-20 and $222 per day for days 21-100.

— Part B Costs (Medical): The new 2027 Part B medical/doctor deductible will increase by $9, a smaller amount than usual from the $283 deductible in 2026 to $292 beginning Jan. 1, 2027. After the deductible is met, Medicare pays 80% of the Medicare-approved amount and the Medicare beneficiary pays the remaining 20% of the Medicare-approved amount.

— Part B Premium: The premium for 2027 increases $6.50, from $202.90 in 2026 to $209.40 beginning January 1, 2027. Those with an income higher than $112,000 as an individual or $224,000 as a married couple will pay more for their Medicare Part B premium beginning Jan. 1, 2027. The premiums for higher-income earners were also released on Nov.17 and can be viewed at www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/2027-medicare-parts-b-premiums-deductibles.

2027 Medicare Part D costs and co-pays:

For 2027, Medicare Part D will have three main stages: deductible, initial coverage, and catastrophic coverage. Costs and maximum out-of-pocket are as follows:

— Insulin is capped at $35 per month with no deductible, and most adult Part D vaccines are covered with no deductible. In other words, your payments don’t count toward your $700 deductible.

— Initial deductible is $700 for 2027 which is an increase of $85 from the deductible of $615 for 2026.

— The 2027 Part D plan has 6 drug tiers which consist of generic, brand-name and specialty drugs.

— Initial Coverage Stage: During the initial coverage period with the six drug-tiers, the Part D plan pays its share of the cost of your drugs, and you pay your share of the cost until the maximum amount of $2,400 out-of-pocket is met. Then you will move to the catastrophic coverage stage.

— Catastrophic coverage: There is a $0 out-of-pocket when a Medicare beneficiary enters the catastrophic coverage stage. The Part D insurer pays 60% of the cost of the prescription and Medicare will pay 40% of the prescriptions whether brand name or generic, with a stand-alone Medicare Part D or a MAPD plan. You will pay $0.

On Jan. 1 of each year, the process starts all over again with a new Medicare Prescription Drug plan, including Medicare’s Prescription Payment Plan which is available to help manage the $2,400 maximum out-of-pocket drug costs by spreading the costs throughout the year.

Remember…with Medicare, what you don’t know WILL hurt you!

Call the Toni Says Medicare hotline at 832-519-8664 or email info@tonisays.com for assistance with Medicare issues. Toni’s “Medicare First Steps,” for free available at www.tonisays.com details various situations during Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period.

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Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare, Social Security, and long-term care issues. She has spent nearly 20 years as a top sales leader in the field. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.