NEW YORK­—A man was fatally shot at Sheridan Avenue and East 170th Street in the Bronx on Sunday, July 5 while crossing the street with his 6-year-old daughter. No arrests have been made and the case is still under investigation. There were 205 shooting incidents that happened in New York City last month and the number of shootings in the city more than doubled compared to the same period a year ago.

Police officers from the 44th Precinct responded to a 911 call after Anthony Robinson, 28, was shot in the evening. The surveillance footage released by NYPD shows a vehicle pulled up close to the victims and the suspect began to open fire from the passenger seat with a handgun. Robinson’s daughter was seen dashing down the street, and he was pronounced dead at BronxCare Health System.

NYPD said anyone with information that is relevant to the incident should call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM @NYPDTips.

“We had 74 shootings incident for last week with 101 victims. 101 people were shot on the streets of New York,” Patrick Lynch, the president of The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, said in an interview.

The number of people who were shot by gun violence or murdered in New York City spiked significantly in comparison with the same period in 2019 and still continues to surge. According to NYPD, there was a 130% increase in the number of shooting incidents across the city between June 1 and June 30. The number of people murdered increased by 30 %, the number of burglaries increased by 118 %, and the number of auto thefts increased by 51 % for the month.