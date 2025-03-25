BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, March 24, a second suspect pleaded guilty to federal charges in the jewelry theft that occurred at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel robbery that took place on August 7, 2024.



Jesus Eduardo Bryan Padron Rojas, a 19-year-old Venezuelan National, pleaded guilty to federal charges for his part in an armed robbery. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release, Padron Rojas pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery (Hobbs Act).



On March 18, Canyon News reported on March 17, James Mauricio Sepulveda Salazar, 22, a Colombian National pleaded guilty to the same charge. According to the press release issued by the DOJ, Sepulveda Salazar’s plea agreement indicates he was the getaway driver in the Hotel robbery.



Court records indicate the victim of the robbery was only identified by the courts, by the initials, “T.A.” He was sitting out in Beverly Wilshire’s café with his family when he was approached by the thieves who brandished a black semi-automatic weapon at him, demanding his Silver Patek watch.



Investigating officers executed a search warrant at the Air BNB that the suspects, Padron Rojas, and Sepulveda Salazar, who were both in the country illegally stayed. It was there that they were found in possession of a firearm once registered to former Naval Reservist and LAPD officer, Christopher Donner.



Sepulveda Salazar and Padron Rojas were identified later that day when investigators conducted a traffic stop. They were traveling in Chevrolet Equinox officers believed to be involved in another robbery that occurred in the 400 block of Doheny Road in Beverly Hills.



In 2013, Donner reportedly went on a killing spree following some unproven criminal allegations. Donner’s life ended in a standoff between himself and the responding law enforcement officers.



The watch was later recovered in a separate case in Miami, Florida. Sepulveda Salazar is facing 20 years in Federal Prison. It is not clear by the time of this publication if Padron Rojas has had his sentencing hearing yet.



