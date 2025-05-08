MALIBU—The city of Malibu reported a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported 2.5 miles south of the region on Wednesday, May 7.

The US Geological Survey reported the earthquake at 9:30 a.m. There were no reports of any injuries or damage.

Minor earthquakes are a strong preparedness reminder:

-Check emergency supplies and plans

-Check the expiration dates of food, water, batteries and medication in your emergency supplies

-Review earthquake insurance

If an earthquake transpires, DROP, COVER and HOLD ON.

For earthquake preparedness information specific to Malibu, see the City’s Emergency Survival Guide: www.MalibuCity.org/survivalguide.

See USGS earthquake info: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map.