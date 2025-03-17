MALIBU—On Sunday, March 10, the US Geological Survey reported a magnitude 3.9 earthquake, 6 miles WNW of Malibu at 8:17 p.m.

Minor earthquakes are a strong preparedness reminder: check emergency supplies and review emergency plans.

Check the expiration dates of food, water, batteries and medication in one’s emergency supplies. Review earthquake insurance as well. Individuals are informed that if they feel an earthquake, DROP, COVER, AND HOLD ON.

For earthquake preparedness information specific to Malibu, see the City’s Emergency Survival Guide: www.MalibuCity.org/survivalguide.

See USGS earthquake info: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map. There were no reports of any significant damage or injuries in the region as a result of the earthquake.