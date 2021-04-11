CALIFORNIA—Police authorities were dispatched to a residential neighborhood in Reseda, located at the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard. When police officials arrived on the scene, they were informed by a woman that she found three of her grandchildren stabbed to death inside their apartment. The incident occurred on Saturday, April 10 at 9:30 a.m.

After receiving several reports police have a possible suspect, identified as Liliana Carrillo, 30, the children’s mother.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a photo of Carillo was released by LAPD after they received reports she had just been involved in a carjacking in Bakersfield around 1:00 p.m. Reports said Carillo might be driving a silver Toyota pickup which was reported stolen, the license plate number is J258T0. Police put out an APB, hours later. Carillo was apprehended and taken into custody in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County.

According to Lt. Ben Fernandes, “She did a horrific crime here and she followed it up by another crime north of here and it’s those behaviors that ultimately got her caught.”

Homicide investigators are interviewing family members to discover what caused the suspect to commit these crimes.

Anyone with information is urged by LAPD to call 213-486-6890 or email rhdtipline@lapd.online.