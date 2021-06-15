UNITED STATES—Each year, over 32,000 people are killed and 2 million are injured in car accidents in the US. While modern vehicles are safer and easier to drive than the ones our grandparents and parents used to drive, we still see an unforgivable number of car accidents for the current level of technology and infrastructure development.

If you look at all the available data, it’s easy to see that the most common types of car accidents are caused by the human factor. The lack of proper traffic behavior and focus plus insufficient training and education leads to the devastating number of fatalities, irreparable injuries, and property damage that makes for our current reality.

In an effort to help raise the awareness of how we, as drivers and traffic participants can help reduce the number of accidents, we are going to have a look into the top three most common accidents and how we can make sure to avoid them.

#1: Distracted Driving

Distracted drivers tend to be focused on another activity while driving (usually they are using the smartphone or the infotainment features of the vehicle). In fact, according to statistics, around 481,000 drivers are using their phones while driving (on a daily basis).

Someone who talks on the phone, texts, or simply searches something online will only direct about half of their attention towards the road. As a result, they are most likely to hit the vehicle in front (rear-end collisions), back into something or someone, or even cause a frontal or lateral crash.

Now, the solution for this situation is rather clear- stop using phones and technology in general while driving. However, most young adult drivers (up to 40 years old) are so interconnected with their devices that they find it incredibly difficult to sever the bond.

Quick tip: if you are involved in an accident with a distracted driver, you should discuss the details with a specialized law firm (like The May Firm in California) to make sure all your rights are respected.

#2: DUI

Next on the list is Driving Under Influence or Driving While Intoxicated (DWI). In this situation, the intoxicated driver is always at fault and the legal repercussions are quite harsh. However, DUI is still a common practice, which means that every 50 minutes, someone is killed in an alcohol-impaired collision.

The solution is also clear – don’t drink and drive or don’t consume activity-impairing drugs and then get behind the wheel!

#3: Speeding & Aggressive Driving

According to the National Highway and Traffic Administration, over 9,000 people are killed each year because some drivers think they are starring in a Fast & Furious movie. Speeding and aggressive driving (commonly paired together) show a complete disregard for the lives and property of other traffic participants and the people in your vehicle.

While it’s easy to understand why someone would get frustrated while driving a modern vehicle (capable of driving at high speeds), there is a solid reason for speed limits and traffic rules. And they are all created to make sure everyone gets to their destination safe and sound.

In Summary

The best solution to our current traffic situation is to increase awareness and improve driver and traffic education. However, every traffic participant also has the moral obligation of learning safety rules and regulations and, most importantly, following them.

Lastly, you should also learn about car accident settlements, so you’ll be prepared in case of such an unfortunate event. At the end of the day, accidents do happen and you need to know how to best handle the situation for everyone involved.