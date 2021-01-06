BEVERLY HILLS- On Wednesday, January 6, the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce announced that Cedars Sinai will host a 3-day Community Blood Drive at Beverly Center beginning Friday, January 8 through Sunday, January 10, and will go from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day.

“ Please join us in addressing the critical need for blood donation as we host a community blood drive with Cedars Sinai,” the flyer stated. “Donors enjoy comfortable indoor arrangements inside of Cal Mare. Each donor will receive complimentary validated parking, a thank you flower and a gift card to Tocaya Organica at Beverly Center.”

Individual blood type identification and applicable testing will also be included for successful blood donors.

Beverly Center is located at 8500 Beverly Blvd, L.A., 90048. The blood drive will be inside Cal Madre at the 3rd Street entrance. Use the La Cienega Blvd entrance for access and self-parking. Once you park, follow the signage to Cal Mare which is located on level 1.

Go to https://beverlycenter.com/events/ to schedule an appointment.