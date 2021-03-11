UNITED STATES—The United States justice system is deeply flawed and in need of reform at the deepest levels. One of the clearest signs of the system’s failure is the number of innocent people who have been wrongfully incarcerated.

The US prison system currently houses over two million inmates. According to multiple studies, at least two percent of those behind bars are innocent of the crime for which they have been convicted. Some suggest the true number may be over five percent. That means that a minimum of 40,000 inmates, and possibly over 100,000 of the prison population are behind bars for crimes they did not commit.

Organizations such as The Innocence Project have been working for decades to free those who were wrongfully convicted. Additionally, these groups work to reform the system that convicted them.

Kirk Bloodsworth

The exoneration of Kirk Bloodsworth was a big win for opponents of the death penalty. Bloodsworth was the first person who had served time on death row, to later be exonerated using DNA evidence. Bloodsworth was originally convicted for the 1984 rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl. His is a case highlighting the faults in witness identification along with the presentation of misleading evidence.

There was no physical evidence connecting Bloodsworth to the scene. However, a witness identified him as being with the girl that day despite the description not matching. The perpetrator was described as a six-foot, five-inch skinny white male with curly blond hair. Bloodsworth, on the other hand, was six-foot even, weighed well over 200 pounds, and had red hair.

Testimony given at trial stated that Bloodsworth had claimed he had done something terrible that day that would affect his relationship with his wife. A witness also alleged that he had mentioned a bloody rock in conversations with the police.

This testimony was challenged in his appeals, stating that the incident regarding his wife was about forgetting to buy the food that she requested. The rock, meanwhile, was discussed with police after they showed him a rock during interrogation.

When Bloodworth became aware of DNA testing in the early 90s, he requested that testing be done on his case. After multiple DNA tests proving his innocence, Bloodsworth was released from prison in 1993.

The Central Park Five

One of the biggest problems in our justice system is racial bias. This bias played a huge role in the conviction of The Central Park Five. The case revolves around the assault and rape of a white woman jogging in Central Park in April of 1989. All five of the men convicted of the attack were boys at the time, with the oldest being 16 years old.

The teenagers were all black and Latino kids from Harlem who had been identified as part of a large group of teenagers in the park that night, some of whom had committed assaults against other park goers. However, there was no physical evidence linking any of the suspects to the scene of the rape.

Four of the five suspects confessed to police about being witnesses or participants in some of the other attacks in the park that night. They also confessed to being accomplices to the rape. While their accounts of the other attacks were accurate, their accounts of the attack of the female jogger were not.

All the suspects retracted their confessions within weeks, claiming that they were false confessions achieved through malicious interrogation techniques, including being intimidated, lied to, and coerced by police.

Four of the five boys served six to seven years, while the sixteen-year-old was tried as an adult and served over 13 years in prison.

In 2002, convicted murderer and rapist Matias Reyes confessed to the attack. He was not a member of the group of teenagers who had roamed the park that night and had never been a suspect in the crime. However, DNA evidence linked him to the scene as the only semen recovered was a match. Additionally, the rape shared characteristics with other rapes in which he had been convicted.

At the time of his confession, Reyes was facing life in prison for the rape of four women during the summer of 1989, one of whom he murdered.

The five men had all been released from prison at the time of the confession. However, the confession finally led to their exoneration. It also allowed them to file a lawsuit against the city of New York, which resulted in a $41 million settlement.

James Richardson

The story of James Richardson is particularly heartbreaking. In 1968 he was convicted for the poisoning death of his seven children. This case drew a lot of public attention, and there was strong pressure to make an arrest. It is hard to believe that Richardson ever could have been found guilty in this case based on the evidence. However, an all-white jury convicted the black defendant of the crime.

After 21 years, he was finally exonerated in 1989 after multiple confessions from the children’s babysitter Bessie Reese. Reese apparently confessed to the killing dozens of times while in a nursing home. Unfortunately, her confessions were originally dismissed due to her Alzheimer’s.

It is extraordinary that she was not the primary suspect at the time of the murders for multiple reasons.

Firstly, while their mother had prepared the fateful meal the night before, Reese was the one to administer the meal while the parents were at work. Secondly, she originally lied about being the one to feed the children. Thirdly, she assisted in the discovery of the poison, which someone placed in a previously searched shed. Lastly, she was on parole at the time for murdering her husband. The method of her husband’s murder? You guessed it. Poison.

Reform Is Essential

In all of these cases, the criminal justice system failed these wrongfully convicted people in multiple ways. They weren’t the only ones who the system failed, however. They also failed the victims who did not receive true justice. They failed the families and loved ones of both the victims and the wrongfully accused. They failed future victims of the actual culprits who were allowed to walk free.

If you have been incarcerated for a crime you didn’t commit, contact an attorney who works to help overturn wrongful convictions. Nobody should face prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Advocating for change to a broken system is essential to a better future.

