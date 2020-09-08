UNITED STATES—No matter who you are, you have to dress for the occasion to fit in. It is often disheartening to run into a senior wearing a baggy sweatpants and a cut-off shirt heading to class. College is a space to explore your individuality and adopt a fashion sense.

We understand that your tight schedules make it difficult to pick out an outfit that fits the day. However, this is no excuse running into a senior looking out of place at the campus. It is good to take some time to put in the effort to look good.

First impressions mean a lot. Most people will judge you based on what you are wearing. Having a fashion sense does not necessarily mean spending your free time at the mall. It is about knowing what to wear for each occasion.

Why Get Dressed for Class?

It does not mean you have to spend hours choosing an outfit for your class. However, it is about looking nice and present in front of your instructor and course mates. It can be as simple as wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

Looking presentable gives you a level of respect. Showing up to your class with pajamas is a bit disrespectful to your instructor and course. It is already to wear pajamas when stuck in your dorm.

Looking sharp to your classes gives the impression you are ready to learn. It gives your professor the sign that you have put in the time to look the part. It is a motivation that you value what they are teaching you. Things like presentations or analysis of an article you got from the best essay writing service will be easier since your first impressions command more attention.

What to Wear to Class?

Know that we understand why it is important to dress for the occasion, what should you wear? Here are some outfit ideas you can adopt to improve your appearance when attending your classes:

Simple and comfortable

In case you are used to jeans and tees, it does not mean you have to change your entire outfits all around. There are many ways you can rock your favorite pair of jeans and a normal tee. You can throw in a jacket for comfort and making a fashion statement. Boots are another classic addition to your general style. It gives you comfort when walking to your class while showing off your elegant style.

Throw in a scarf for added comfort, especially during the cold winter spells. It is important to go for dull colors such as grey, khaki, or brown. It does not give off much attention to your outfit when seated at the lecture hall. You can throw in a simple handbag to complete the ensemble. In case it is sunny outside, you can afford to throw in shades.

Smart and official

After graduating, it is quite likely that you will work at the office. Therefore, it is important to start preparing early on how you will dress officially. This is where you need to have official wear in your closet. Business separates are the current in-thing in office fashion rather than boring, full skirts. An example of the complete outfit is pairing with a jacket or cardigan.

Instead of opting for the normal collared button-down shirts, you can opt for a colored blouse for your class. It gives you the freedom to pair off with your favorite pair of skirts. You also have the chance to opt for solid colors. When choosing what to pair off with, it is important to select low-cut shirts or ones with bright patterns.

Casual Look

Switching up your fashion sense takes time. You have to do some shopping in case you lack official wear. However, you can still make the most from your outfits in the closet. You can make the most of your blouses and nicely fitting tops you have been hiding away. You can throw in some causal accessories such as scarves, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings in your possession.

A casual look gives you more freedom when it comes to your hair length and color. You can be adventurous with the color type that will blend well with your casual look. You can finish off with painted fingernails. However, do not opt for novelty characters with the designs. For shoes, you can go for trendy sneakers. You can finish off with a pair of high heels if you feel comfortable in them.

All these outfits call for time to search around for some clothing items to add to your closet. It is important you look the part. Being a student doesn’t necessarily mean you cannot be comfortable and fashionable. It is all about finding the perfect balance between budgets and looks.