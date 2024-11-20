WESTWOOD—On Tuesday, November 19, the UCLA Police Department reported that they are monitoring a demonstration of approximately 100 people at Bruin Plaza. Some walkways were affected and authorities were actively working to resolve the situation.

Officers responded to ensure that individuals could access Bruin Walk, the main pedestrian thoroughfare on campus. All walkways are clear and the crowd is thinning.

The UCLA PD arrested three people for obstructing Bruin Walk and one person for interfering with an officer. Details on the individuals arrested has not been disclosed to the public.

“If protesters are blocking student access to classes, they can and should be removed. I don’t understand why this continues to be an issue,” said Lisa Ann Thornton on the UCLA PD Facebook page.