SHERMAN OAKS—An armed suspect discharged his firearm outside of The Woodman Sports Bar located at 13615 Ventura Boulevard on Sunday, at 1:30 a.m. on May 2. The gunman fired numerous shots, hitting three victims. The bar was open during the incident.

According to Los Angeles Police Department officials, the motive for the shooting transpired after a verbal dispute.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital. The severity of one of the victims’ injuries has not been reported and the other two victims suffered non life threatening wounds. The second person was shot in the foot and the third victim was shot in the leg.

Police said one of the suspects in connection with the incident was later detained for questioning and eventually released, the second suspect is still at large.

Police are investigating whether one of the bullets may have entered the bar and whether anyone else may have been injured.