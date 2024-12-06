SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica is celebrating the return of Santa Claus to celebrate the 31st Annual Candy Cane Drive on Monday, December 9.

Police officers with the Santa Monica Police Department and firefighters with the Santa Monica Fire Department will lead the way.

Santa and his public safety helpers will be distributing good cheer and thousands of candy canes as part of this year’s 31st Annual “Candy Cane Drive.”

Everyone is invited to join in the festivities sponsored by the Santa Monica Police Officers Association and Santa Monica Firefighters, Local 1109.

To ensure everyone has the opportunity to visit with Santa, this year’s scheduled stops include one per police beat.

-10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Douglas Park – 2400 California Ave (Beat 4)

-11:00-11:30 a.m. Christine Reed Park California Ave & 7th Street (Beat 1)

-1:30 – 2:15 p.m. Virginia Avenue Park – 2200 Virginia Ave (Beat 3)

-2:30 – 3:15 p.m. Clover Park – Ocean Park & 25th St (Beat 2)

Children in Santa Monica should look and listen for the lights and sirens of the public safety vehicles, while parents are encouraged to bring their cameras.