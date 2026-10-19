SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Santa Monica Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at locations across the country. DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

For 16 years, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans safely dispose of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—to prevent drug misuse and abuse.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,200 drop-off locations nationwide. The event will take place at the Public Safety Facility located at 333 Olympic Drive.

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 20.4 million pounds (10,200 tons) of medication from circulation since its inception.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more details and to find a collection site near, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.