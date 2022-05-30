PACIFIC PALISADES— The Los Angeles Fire Department Air Ops rescue crew discovered the body of a hiker in Will Rogers State Park on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

At 11:39 a.m, the LAFD responded to a hiker rescue at Will Rogers Park. The LAFD Air Ops located the hiker and lowered two rescuers down to his location. A patient assessment was conducted and the hiker – described as an approximately 35-year-old male – was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway into this incident by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Coroner. The cause of death and any additional details are unknown at this time.